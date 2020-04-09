Third Semester Palace:

To unlock the third semester events (exclusive to Persona 5: Royal), reach Rank 9 for the Councilor Arcana by November 17th. If you are Rank 9 with Takuto Maruki on November 17th, you will automatically reach Rank 10 and some major endgame events will begin, including a new path to an optional final boss battle. If you are not Rank 9 with the Councilor Arcana, you will not experience anything new and just get the standard Persona 5 endgame scenario. The Councilor Arcana belongs to Takuto Maruki. He is a new major character you can find in the school —- he appears in Shujin Academy after Kamoshida's Palace is complete. The School Counselor is a fast friend, and eager to understand the cognitive psience behind the Phantom Thief phenomenon. Leveling up the Councilor Arcana improves your ability to randomly remove status effects or recover SP when you are low. The higher your Confidant rank, the more you will be able to recover. However, it is still random.

Alternate endings:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding ending:

Bad ending: Do not complete Maruki's Palace in time to get the bad ending.

Good Bad ending: Takuto Maruki will offer the protagonist a deal to make the Dream World a reality. Akechi will ask you to confirm your choice. If you agree twice, you will get the "good" bad ending.

Good ending: Successfully complete Maruki's Palace within the time limit. Have the Justice Confidant at Rank 10 for Akechi to briefly appear in this ending.

Standard ending: Do not level up the Councilor Arcana to Rank 9 by November 17th.

True ending: Unlock the alternate Third Semester events and refuse to accept Takuto Maruki's deal to replace the world with an ideal dream.

Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

The Phenomenal Phantom Thief (Platinum): Obtained all trophies.

A Most Studious Disguise (Silver): Scored the highest on your exams.

My Closest Partner (Silver): Entered a special relationship.

Pure Perfection (Silver): Maxed out all social stats.

Talent Thief (Silver): Obtained a Skill Accessory from a Palace ruler.

The Search for Power (Silver): Completely changed the cognition of Mementos.

True Confidence (Silver): Maxed out one of your Confidants.

Unsurpassed Rebel (Silver): Conquered the Reaper.

A Deadly Debut (Bronze): Performed a Guillotine execution.

A Grand Experiment (Bronze): Performed an Electric Chair execution.

A Hustler's Journey (Bronze): Played a game of billiards.

A Night in Kichijoji (Bronze): Attended the jazz club.

A Serene Experience (Bronze): Visited a temple.

Accident-Prone (Bronze): Performed an execution during a Fusion Alarm.

Angler's Debut (Bronze): Passed time at the fishing pond.

Awakening the Phantom Thieves (Bronze): Evolved a party member's Persona.

Batter Up! (Bronze): Scored a hit at the batting cages.

Dartslinger (Bronze): Played a game of darts.

Easy Money (Bronze): Won the lottery.

Efficient Executioner (Bronze): Performed a Group Guillotine execution.

Getting the Vapors (Bronze): Couldn't take the heat in the bathhouse.

Going Against the Crane (Bronze): Scored a prize in the crane game.

I am Thou... (Bronze): Obtained a Persona through negotiation.

Intensive Training (Bronze): Used Incense on a Persona in Lockdown.

It's Showtime! (Bronze): Performed a Showtime attack.

Jose's Favorite Customer (Bronze): Traded in flowers while in Mementos.

Leblanc Buffer (Bronze): Cleaned up in Leblanc.

Let's Blow It Up (Bronze): Defeated enemies via Disaster Shadow explosion.

Master of Akihabara (Bronze): Ordered from the special menu at the maid café.

One Step at a Time (Bronze): Completed a Mementos request.

Phantom Thieves: Assemble! (Bronze): Established your own squad of thieves.

Professional Modification (Bronze): Customized a gun.

Punch That Clock! (Bronze): Worked a part-time job.

Spirit of Rebellion (Bronze): Obtained Arsène.

Success Built on Sacrifice (Bronze): Performed a Gallows execution.

Tactical Teamwork (Bronze): Performed a Baton Pass.

Technician (Bronze): Triggered a Technical.

The Deviated Cognition (Bronze): Encountered a deviation in Mementos.

The Phantom Philatelist (Bronze): Traded in stamps while in Mementos.

The Purpose of a Thief (Bronze): Obtained a Treasure Demon.

Tokyo Tourist (Bronze): Went to a hangout spot with someone.

Trash Into Treasure (Bronze): Sold old clothing at Furugi no Neuchi.

You'd Better Hang On! (Bronze): Used the grappling hook.

Additionally, there are ten secret trophies:

The Path Chosen (Gold): Watched the ending.

Bank of Gluttony: Cleaned Out (Bronze): Completed the bank Palace.

Casino of Jealousy: Bankrupted (Bronze): Completed the casino Palace.

Castle of Lust: Seized (Bronze): Completed the castle Palace.

Cruiser of Pride: Capsized (Bronze): Completed the cruise ship Palace.

Museum of Vanity: Repossessed (Bronze): Completed the museum Palace.

Pyramid of Wrath: Plundered (Bronze): Completed the pyramid Palace.

Spaceport of Greed: Obliterated (Bronze): Completed the spaceport Palace.

Take Back the Future (Bronze): Completed every Palace.

The Thorough Trickster (Bronze): Completed Mementos.