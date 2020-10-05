- Playstation 4
Trophies
Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:
Platinum Pilot (Platinum): Earned every trophy in STAR WARS: Squadrons.
The Galaxy's Finest (Ace) (Gold): Completed the campaign on Ace difficulty.
Ultimate Weapon (Gold): Destroyed 1000 starfighters in Dogfight matches.
Across the Stars (Silver): Won a Ranked Fleet Battles match on every map.
Fully Decorated (Silver): Earned all Story Medals on any difficulty.
Great Shot, Kid (Silver): Dealt the final blow to the enemy's flagship in a Fleet Battle.
I Know a Few Maneuvers (Silver): Destroyed 10 starfighters while drifting in Dogfight.
Mission Accomplished (Silver): Earned all Medals in a Story mission.
Seasoned Star Pilot (Silver): Reached Pilot Level 40.
Special Modifications (Silver): Acquired 50 components for your starfighters.
The Galaxy's Finest (Veteran) (Silver): Completed the campaign on Veteran difficulty.
Unstoppable Ace (Silver): Destroyed 250 starfighters in Dogfight matches.
A Better Idea (Bronze): Modified a starfighter's preset loadout in multiplayer.
A Promising Career (Bronze): Reached Pilot Level 10.
A Starfighter of Your Own (Bronze): Acquired your first starfighter component.
Back From the Brink (Bronze): Returned to the Hangar with less than 5% hull integrity.
Begin the Ceremony (Bronze): Earned your first Award.
Combat Pilot (Bronze): Destroyed 50 starfighters in Dogfight matches.
Denied (Bronze): Shot down 30 missiles, bombs, or mines in Ranked Fleet Battles.
Dressed for the Job You Want (Bronze): Equipped your pilot with their first Legendary cosmetic.
Fearless (Bronze): Destroyed an enemy while your hull integrity was 5% or lower.
Found Your Place (Bronze): Completed your Ranked placement matches.
Fracture at Fostar Haven (Bronze): Completed the Prologue.
Got 'Em (Bronze): Destroyed a disabled starfighter 10 times across multiple Dogfight matches.
Heavy Hitter (Bronze): Dropped 50 bombs to damage Capital Ship hulls across multiple Ranked Fleet Battles.
I Have You Now (Bronze): Won 15 Dogfight matches.
Shallow Grave (Bronze): Used Tactical Shields or Supply Droids to rescue near-death allies 10 times in Ranked Fleet Battles.
Sound Strategy (Bronze): Destroyed your first subsystem.
Squadron Hunter (Bronze): Destroyed four of each starfighter class in Dogfight matches.
Stay on Target (Bronze): Won 15 Co-op Fleet Battles vs. AI.
Stomped (Bronze): Won a Fleet Battles vs. AI match with both Capital Ships and your Flagship intact.
Stronger Together (Bronze): Won any match while playing in a party.
Stun 'Em (Bronze): Disabled the same player five times in one match.
The Galaxy's Finest (Pilot) (Bronze): Completed the campaign on Pilot difficulty.
The Galaxy's Finest (Story Mode) (Bronze): Completed the campaign on Story Mode difficulty.
The Trap is Set (Bronze): Damaged 5 enemies with Seeker Mines in a single match.
Trigger Happy (Bronze): Dealt more than 50,000 laser damage in a single match.
Unkillable (Bronze): Evaded or countered 5 lock-ons in a row during a single match.
Victory for the Empire (Bronze): Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the Galactic Empire.
Victory for the New Republic (Bronze): Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the New Republic.
Additionally, there are eight secret trophies:
Together, Vanguard (Bronze): Destroyed the Cruiser at Cavas without backup.
Asset Secured (Bronze): Acquired the Not Even Close Medal.
Temporary Guardian (Bronze): Acquired the Marksman Medal.
Safety in the Storm (Bronze): Protected the entire convoy in the Zavian Abyss.
Flames Over Mon Cala (Bronze): Destroyed all fuel pods at Mon Cala.
Baited (Bronze): Destroyed a New Republic fighter using a core near Sissubo.
Against the Current (Bronze): Acquired the Thread the Needle Medal.
Punch It (Bronze): Maintained maximum speed during the Galitan escape.
