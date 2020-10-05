Trophies

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Platinum Pilot (Platinum): Earned every trophy in STAR WARS: Squadrons.

The Galaxy's Finest (Ace) (Gold): Completed the campaign on Ace difficulty.

Ultimate Weapon (Gold): Destroyed 1000 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

Across the Stars (Silver): Won a Ranked Fleet Battles match on every map.

Fully Decorated (Silver): Earned all Story Medals on any difficulty.

Great Shot, Kid (Silver): Dealt the final blow to the enemy's flagship in a Fleet Battle.

I Know a Few Maneuvers (Silver): Destroyed 10 starfighters while drifting in Dogfight.

Mission Accomplished (Silver): Earned all Medals in a Story mission.

Seasoned Star Pilot (Silver): Reached Pilot Level 40.

Special Modifications (Silver): Acquired 50 components for your starfighters.

The Galaxy's Finest (Veteran) (Silver): Completed the campaign on Veteran difficulty.

Unstoppable Ace (Silver): Destroyed 250 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

A Better Idea (Bronze): Modified a starfighter's preset loadout in multiplayer.

A Promising Career (Bronze): Reached Pilot Level 10.

A Starfighter of Your Own (Bronze): Acquired your first starfighter component.

Back From the Brink (Bronze): Returned to the Hangar with less than 5% hull integrity.

Begin the Ceremony (Bronze): Earned your first Award.

Combat Pilot (Bronze): Destroyed 50 starfighters in Dogfight matches.

Denied (Bronze): Shot down 30 missiles, bombs, or mines in Ranked Fleet Battles.

Dressed for the Job You Want (Bronze): Equipped your pilot with their first Legendary cosmetic.

Fearless (Bronze): Destroyed an enemy while your hull integrity was 5% or lower.

Found Your Place (Bronze): Completed your Ranked placement matches.

Fracture at Fostar Haven (Bronze): Completed the Prologue.

Got 'Em (Bronze): Destroyed a disabled starfighter 10 times across multiple Dogfight matches.

Heavy Hitter (Bronze): Dropped 50 bombs to damage Capital Ship hulls across multiple Ranked Fleet Battles.

I Have You Now (Bronze): Won 15 Dogfight matches.

Shallow Grave (Bronze): Used Tactical Shields or Supply Droids to rescue near-death allies 10 times in Ranked Fleet Battles.

Sound Strategy (Bronze): Destroyed your first subsystem.

Squadron Hunter (Bronze): Destroyed four of each starfighter class in Dogfight matches.

Stay on Target (Bronze): Won 15 Co-op Fleet Battles vs. AI.

Stomped (Bronze): Won a Fleet Battles vs. AI match with both Capital Ships and your Flagship intact.

Stronger Together (Bronze): Won any match while playing in a party.

Stun 'Em (Bronze): Disabled the same player five times in one match.

The Galaxy's Finest (Pilot) (Bronze): Completed the campaign on Pilot difficulty.

The Galaxy's Finest (Story Mode) (Bronze): Completed the campaign on Story Mode difficulty.

The Trap is Set (Bronze): Damaged 5 enemies with Seeker Mines in a single match.

Trigger Happy (Bronze): Dealt more than 50,000 laser damage in a single match.

Unkillable (Bronze): Evaded or countered 5 lock-ons in a row during a single match.

Victory for the Empire (Bronze): Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the Galactic Empire.

Victory for the New Republic (Bronze): Won 10 Ranked Fleet Battles as the New Republic.

Additionally, there are eight secret trophies:

Together, Vanguard (Bronze): Destroyed the Cruiser at Cavas without backup.

Asset Secured (Bronze): Acquired the Not Even Close Medal.

Temporary Guardian (Bronze): Acquired the Marksman Medal.

Safety in the Storm (Bronze): Protected the entire convoy in the Zavian Abyss.

Flames Over Mon Cala (Bronze): Destroyed all fuel pods at Mon Cala.

Baited (Bronze): Destroyed a New Republic fighter using a core near Sissubo.

Against the Current (Bronze): Acquired the Thread the Needle Medal.

Punch It (Bronze): Maintained maximum speed during the Galitan escape.