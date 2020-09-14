Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered

Steam achievements

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Gap Master: Complete all Gap collections.

Got There: Complete all "Hard" Get-Theres.

Legen-Dairy: Earn the "Legend" Challenge Collection.

You Broke the Scoreboard: Achieve a High Score of 10,000,000+ on any classic Park.

Bought the Farm: Spend $10,000 in the Skate Shop.

Combo Total: Earn 2,000,000 points in Combo Mambo across all playtime.

Going to the Vet: Earn the "Veteran" Challenge Collection.

Grand Tourer: Complete every goal in THPS1 Classic and gain all gold medals.

High as a Kite: Land a 1,000,000+ point combo.

Horsin' Around: Give 50 Letters in Horse.

ONE HUNDRED!: Reach Career level 100.

Score Total: Earn 5,000,000 points in Trick Attack across all playtime.

Shoot and Score: Achieve a High Score of 1,000,000+ on any classic Park.

Valhalla: Complete every goal in THPS2 Classic and gain all gold medals.

#10 Downing Street: Reach Career level 10.

4 for Four: Earn any 4 Medals on competition parks in Tours.

Back to School.... Again: Unlock School II in THPS2 Classic.

Combination Blow: Land a 50,000+ point combo.

Creative: Create a new park and upload it.

Creator: Create a skater using the CAS system.

Matchup: Complete a match in multiplayer.

Medallion: Earn a Medal on any competition park in Tours.

Mess with the Bull....: Unlock Bullring in THPS2 Classic.

Paint the Town: Paint 100 surfaces in Graffiti across all playtime.

Piece by Piece: Place 500 objects in CAP.

Rookie of the Year: Earn the "Rookie " Challenge Collection.

Statted: Find all Stat points for any Pro Skater.

Summer's Over: Unlock School in THPS1 Classic.

The Truth is Out There: Unlock Roswell in THPS1 Classic.

Donut Mess with a Cop: Unlock Officer Dick.

Shattered: Break 20 Panes of Glass.

The Truth is In Here: Find every alien plushie.

BEEP BEEP: Get hit by a vehicle on every map that features them.

Can't Judge Me: Achieve a judge score of 99.9 on a competition run.

Ouch!: Bail a 100,000+ point combo.

... Get the horns: Get hit by the Bull in Bullring.