- Playstation 4
Trophies:
Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:
All Trophies Earned (Platinum): Earn all trophies.
A Good Year (Gold): UNIVERSE: Complete a year of Universe.
The Best (Gold): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 18.
A Fighter (Silver): 2K CENTRAL TOWERS: Clear Roman Reigns' Tower
A road well traveled (Silver): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches.
By Gawd! (Silver): Put your opponent through the top of the cell. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
End Game (Silver): Win a Royal Rumble as entrant #1 or #2 against AI.(PLAY mode against A.I.)
Gladiator (Silver): PLAY: Take control of a Superstar and win a Tournament against AI with "DAMAGE RETENTION" enabled.
SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger (Silver): UNIVERSE: Play and Win 50 matches.
Star Power (Silver): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matches.
An Iconic Duo (Bronze): Perform a Dual Attack in a Mixed Gender Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
An Original (Bronze): CREATIONS: Create a unique Superstar with their own Moveset, Entrance, and Victory pose.
Attack of Opportunity (Bronze): Attack a Groggy Opponent with a Diving Attack from the Top Rope. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Boosted (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Use a Boost in a match.
Cash Me Out (Bronze): Win a Title by cashing in your custom MITB. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Coordinated (Bronze): Win by performing a Pin Combo, through a Signature or Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Ding! (Bronze): Use Payback Low Blow to slow your opponent down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Enemy of the People (Bronze): Defend successfully against elimination in a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Fighting words (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Activate a potential Rivalry.
Fond Memories (Bronze): SHOWCASE: Clear all matches.
FREEDOM! (Bronze): Break free from a Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Get outta Town! (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4.
Good Ratings (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Complete a Month of Shows.
High Pressure Situation (Bronze): ROAD TO GLORY: Win a Main Event in a PPV.
I get knocked down... (Bronze): Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
I got the Poison (Bronze): Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
I'll be there for you! (Bronze): Activate the Run-In Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Imposter (Bronze): Defeat your opponent with their own Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
It's Showtime (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Create a new Major Show in Universe.
My Favorite! (Bronze): Equip a single favorite weapon for a match and grab it from under the apron.
Never look back (Bronze): Steel Cage: Escape through the door. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Refunds (Bronze): Send your Opponent through a table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Surrender (Bronze): Break out of a Submission without overlapping once. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Tanks! (Bronze): Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's Finisher. (PLAY mode agaisnt A.I.)
Overachiever (Bronze): Use the Adrenaline Payback to Carry an opponent over your weight class. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Paving the Way (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10.
Reliable Worker (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Complete a Side Plate.
Reversal of Fortune (Bronze): Reverse a Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Road Trip! (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1.
Squad Up (Bronze): As a Tag Team, perform your Tag Team Move. (PLAY mode against A.I.))
Stepping Stone (Bronze): MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower.
Stubborn (Bronze): Finish an opponent without landing a finisher or signature. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Superstar (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Reach Prestige Rank 2.
Take it easy (Bronze): Play one Match using Assist Mode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Untouchable (Bronze): Use Payback Fortify to deflect 1000 total damage.
Yoink! (Bronze): Use Payback Rush to steal 3 finishers in one match.
Additionally, there are six secret trophies:
Cage Top Drop (Bronze): Steel Cage: Push off an opponent from atop the Cage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Cozy (Bronze): CREATE: Create your own Arena.
Nothing Personal, Kid (Bronze): Hit your Finisher immediately after activating Blackout Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Playing Possum (Bronze): Finish your opponent using a possum pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Rare Foil (Bronze): STORE: Open a Loot Pack.
Ready for my Closeup (Bronze): Attack an opponent with the Tripod Foreign Object (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Add new comment