Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

All Trophies Earned (Platinum): Earn all trophies.

A Good Year (Gold): UNIVERSE: Complete a year of Universe.

The Best (Gold): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 18.

A Fighter (Silver): 2K CENTRAL TOWERS: Clear Roman Reigns' Tower

A road well traveled (Silver): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches.

By Gawd! (Silver): Put your opponent through the top of the cell. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

End Game (Silver): Win a Royal Rumble as entrant #1 or #2 against AI.(PLAY mode against A.I.)

Gladiator (Silver): PLAY: Take control of a Superstar and win a Tournament against AI with "DAMAGE RETENTION" enabled.

SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger (Silver): UNIVERSE: Play and Win 50 matches.

Star Power (Silver): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matches.

An Iconic Duo (Bronze): Perform a Dual Attack in a Mixed Gender Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

An Original (Bronze): CREATIONS: Create a unique Superstar with their own Moveset, Entrance, and Victory pose.

Attack of Opportunity (Bronze): Attack a Groggy Opponent with a Diving Attack from the Top Rope. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Boosted (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Use a Boost in a match.

Cash Me Out (Bronze): Win a Title by cashing in your custom MITB. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Coordinated (Bronze): Win by performing a Pin Combo, through a Signature or Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Ding! (Bronze): Use Payback Low Blow to slow your opponent down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Enemy of the People (Bronze): Defend successfully against elimination in a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Fighting words (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Activate a potential Rivalry.

Fond Memories (Bronze): SHOWCASE: Clear all matches.

FREEDOM! (Bronze): Break free from a Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Get outta Town! (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4.

Good Ratings (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Complete a Month of Shows.

High Pressure Situation (Bronze): ROAD TO GLORY: Win a Main Event in a PPV.

I get knocked down... (Bronze): Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I got the Poison (Bronze): Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I'll be there for you! (Bronze): Activate the Run-In Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Imposter (Bronze): Defeat your opponent with their own Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

It's Showtime (Bronze): UNIVERSE: Create a new Major Show in Universe.

My Favorite! (Bronze): Equip a single favorite weapon for a match and grab it from under the apron.

Never look back (Bronze): Steel Cage: Escape through the door. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Refunds (Bronze): Send your Opponent through a table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Surrender (Bronze): Break out of a Submission without overlapping once. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Tanks! (Bronze): Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's Finisher. (PLAY mode agaisnt A.I.)

Overachiever (Bronze): Use the Adrenaline Payback to Carry an opponent over your weight class. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Paving the Way (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10.

Reliable Worker (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Complete a Side Plate.

Reversal of Fortune (Bronze): Reverse a Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Road Trip! (Bronze): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1.

Squad Up (Bronze): As a Tag Team, perform your Tag Team Move. (PLAY mode against A.I.))

Stepping Stone (Bronze): MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower.

Stubborn (Bronze): Finish an opponent without landing a finisher or signature. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Superstar (Bronze): MyPLAYER: Reach Prestige Rank 2.

Take it easy (Bronze): Play one Match using Assist Mode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Untouchable (Bronze): Use Payback Fortify to deflect 1000 total damage.

Yoink! (Bronze): Use Payback Rush to steal 3 finishers in one match.

Additionally, there are six secret trophies:

Cage Top Drop (Bronze): Steel Cage: Push off an opponent from atop the Cage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Cozy (Bronze): CREATE: Create your own Arena.

Nothing Personal, Kid (Bronze): Hit your Finisher immediately after activating Blackout Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Playing Possum (Bronze): Finish your opponent using a possum pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Rare Foil (Bronze): STORE: Open a Loot Pack.

Ready for my Closeup (Bronze): Attack an opponent with the Tripod Foreign Object (PLAY mode against A.I.)