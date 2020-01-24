Steam achievements

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

A Good Year: UNIVERSE: Complete a year of Universe.

The Best: MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 18.

A Fighter: 2K CENTRAL TOWERS: Clear Roman Reigns' Tower

A road well traveled: ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches.

By Gawd!: Put your opponent through the top of the cell. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

End Game: Win a Royal Rumble as entrant #1 or #2 against AI.(PLAY mode against A.I.)

Gladiator: PLAY: Take control of a Superstar and win a Tournament against AI with "DAMAGE RETENTION" enabled.

SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger: UNIVERSE: Play and Win 50 matches.

Star Power: ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matches.

An Iconic Duo: Perform a Dual Attack in a Mixed Gender Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

An Original: CREATIONS: Create a unique Superstar with their own Moveset, Entrance, and Victory pose.

Attack of Opportunity: Attack a Groggy Opponent with a Diving Attack from the Top Rope. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Boosted: MyPLAYER: Use a Boost in a match.

Cash Me Out: Win a Title by cashing in your custom MITB. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Coordinated: Win by performing a Pin Combo, through a Signature or Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Ding!: Use Payback Low Blow to slow your opponent down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Enemy of the People: Defend successfully against elimination in a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Fighting words: UNIVERSE: Activate a potential Rivalry.

Fond Memories: SHOWCASE: Clear all matches.

FREEDOM!: Break free from a Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Get outta Town!: MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4.

Good Ratings: UNIVERSE: Complete a Month of Shows.

High Pressure Situation: ROAD TO GLORY: Win a Main Event in a PPV.

I get knocked down...: Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I got the Poison: Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I'll be there for you!: Activate the Run-In Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Imposter: Defeat your opponent with their own Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

It's Showtime: UNIVERSE: Create a new Major Show in Universe.

My Favorite!: Equip a single favorite weapon for a match and grab it from under the apron.

Never look back: Steel Cage: Escape through the door. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Refunds: Send your Opponent through a table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Surrender: Break out of a Submission without overlapping once. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Tanks!: Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's Finisher. (PLAY mode agaisnt A.I.)

Overachiever: Use the Adrenaline Payback to Carry an opponent over your weight class. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Paving the Way: MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10.

Reliable Worker: MyPLAYER: Complete a Side Plate.

Reversal of Fortune: Reverse a Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Road Trip!: MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1.

Squad Up: As a Tag Team, perform your Tag Team Move. (PLAY mode against A.I.))

Stepping Stone: MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower.

Stubborn: Finish an opponent without landing a finisher or signature. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Superstar: MyPLAYER: Reach Prestige Rank 2.

Take it easy: Play one Match using Assist Mode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Untouchable: Use Payback Fortify to deflect 1000 total damage.

Yoink!: Use Payback Rush to steal 3 finishers in one match.

Cage Top Drop: Steel Cage: Push off an opponent from atop the Cage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Cozy: CREATE: Create your own Arena.

Nothing Personal, Kid: Hit your Finisher immediately after activating Blackout Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Playing Possum: Finish your opponent using a possum pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Rare Foil: STORE: Open a Loot Pack.

Ready for my Closeup: Attack an opponent with the Tripod Foreign Object (PLAY mode against A.I.)