- Xbox One
Achievements:
Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:
I get knocked down... (15 points): Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
I got the Poison (15 points): Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
I'll be there for you! (15 points): Activate the Run-In Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Tanks! (15 points): Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's Finisher. (PLAY mode agaisnt A.I.)
Ding! (15 points): Use Payback Low Blow to slow your opponent down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Imposter (15 points): Defeat your opponent with their own Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
By Gawd! (30 points): Put your opponent through the top of the cell. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Never look back (15 points): Steel Cage: Escape through the door. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Cash Me Out (15 points): Win a Title by cashing in your custom MITB. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Fond Memories (15 points): SHOWCASE: Clear all matches.
Stepping Stone (15 points): MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower.
A Fighter (30 points): 2K CENTRAL TOWERS: Clear Roman Reigns' Tower
Superstar (15 points): MyPLAYER: Reach Prestige Rank 2.
A road well traveled (30 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches.
Star Power (30 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matches.
High Pressure Situation (15 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win a Main Event in a PPV.
SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger (30 points): UNIVERSE: Play and Win 50 matches.
Yoink! (15 points): Use Payback Rush to steal 3 finishers in one match.
Untouchable (15 points): Use Payback Fortify to deflect 1000 total damage.
Coordinated (15 points): Win by performing a Pin Combo through a Signature or Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
End Game (30 points): Win a Royal Rumble as entrant #1 or #2 against AI.(PLAY mode against A.I.)
Gladiator (30 points): PLAY: Take control of a Superstar and win a Tournament against AI with "DAMAGE RETENTION" enabled.
My Favorite! (15 points): Equip a Favorite Foreign Object and grab it from under the apron.
Cozy (10 points): CREATIONS: Create your own Arena.
A Good Year (90 points): UNIVERSE: Complete a year of universe.
An Original (15 points): CREATIONS: Create a unique Superstar with their own Move-set, Entrance, and Victory pose.
Take it easy (10 points): Play one Match using Assist Mode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Good Ratings (15 points): UNIVERSE: Complete a Month of Shows.
Reliable Worker (15 points): MyPLAYER: Complete a Side Plate.
Squad Up (15 points): As a Tag Team, perform your Tag Team Move. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Boosted (15 points): MyPLAYER: Use a Boost in a match.
It's Showtime (15 points): UNIVERSE: Create a new Major Show in Universe.
Fighting words (15 points): UNIVERSE: Activate a potential Rivalry.
An Iconic Duo (15 points): Perform a Dual Attack in a Mixed Gender Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Refunds (15 points): Send your Opponent through a table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Reversal of Fortune (15 points): Reverse a Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
FREEDOM! (15 points): Break free from a Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Enemy of the People (15 points): Defend successfully against elimination in a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Attack of Opportunity (15 points): Attack a Groggy Opponent with a Diving Attack from the Top Rope. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
No Surrender (15 points): Break out of a Submission without overlapping once. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Stubborn (15 points): Finish an opponent without landing a finisher or signature. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Overachiever (15 points): Use the Adrenaline Payback to Carry an opponent over your weight class. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Road Trip! (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1.
Get outta Town! (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4.
Paving the Way (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10.
The Best (90 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 18.
Additionally, there are five secret achievements:
Nothing Personal, Kid (15 points): Hit your Finisher immediately after activating Blackout Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Playing Possum (15 points): Finish your opponent using a possum pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Cage Top Drop (15 points): Steel Cage: Push off an opponent from atop the Cage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)
Rare Foil (10 points): STORE: Open a Loot Pack.
Ready for my Closeup (10 points): Attack an opponent with the Tripod Foreign Object (PLAY mode against A.I.)
