Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

I get knocked down... (15 points): Use Payback Instant Recovery to quickly rise after being knocked down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I got the Poison (15 points): Use Payback Spray Poison Mist to your opponent's face. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

I'll be there for you! (15 points): Activate the Run-In Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Tanks! (15 points): Use the Tank buff to minimize damage from your opponent's Finisher. (PLAY mode agaisnt A.I.)

Ding! (15 points): Use Payback Low Blow to slow your opponent down. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Imposter (15 points): Defeat your opponent with their own Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

By Gawd! (30 points): Put your opponent through the top of the cell. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Never look back (15 points): Steel Cage: Escape through the door. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Cash Me Out (15 points): Win a Title by cashing in your custom MITB. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Fond Memories (15 points): SHOWCASE: Clear all matches.

Stepping Stone (15 points): MyPLAYER TOWERS: Complete one Tower.

A Fighter (30 points): 2K CENTRAL TOWERS: Clear Roman Reigns' Tower

Superstar (15 points): MyPLAYER: Reach Prestige Rank 2.

A road well traveled (30 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 50 matches.

Star Power (30 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win 10 matches.

High Pressure Situation (15 points): ROAD TO GLORY: Win a Main Event in a PPV.

SNICKERS. Hunger to Win > Hunger (30 points): UNIVERSE: Play and Win 50 matches.

Yoink! (15 points): Use Payback Rush to steal 3 finishers in one match.

Untouchable (15 points): Use Payback Fortify to deflect 1000 total damage.

Coordinated (15 points): Win by performing a Pin Combo through a Signature or Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

End Game (30 points): Win a Royal Rumble as entrant #1 or #2 against AI.(PLAY mode against A.I.)

Gladiator (30 points): PLAY: Take control of a Superstar and win a Tournament against AI with "DAMAGE RETENTION" enabled.

My Favorite! (15 points): Equip a Favorite Foreign Object and grab it from under the apron.

Cozy (10 points): CREATIONS: Create your own Arena.

A Good Year (90 points): UNIVERSE: Complete a year of universe.

An Original (15 points): CREATIONS: Create a unique Superstar with their own Move-set, Entrance, and Victory pose.

Take it easy (10 points): Play one Match using Assist Mode. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Good Ratings (15 points): UNIVERSE: Complete a Month of Shows.

Reliable Worker (15 points): MyPLAYER: Complete a Side Plate.

Squad Up (15 points): As a Tag Team, perform your Tag Team Move. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Boosted (15 points): MyPLAYER: Use a Boost in a match.

It's Showtime (15 points): UNIVERSE: Create a new Major Show in Universe.

Fighting words (15 points): UNIVERSE: Activate a potential Rivalry.

An Iconic Duo (15 points): Perform a Dual Attack in a Mixed Gender Match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Refunds (15 points): Send your Opponent through a table. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Reversal of Fortune (15 points): Reverse a Finisher. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

FREEDOM! (15 points): Break free from a Carry. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Enemy of the People (15 points): Defend successfully against elimination in a Royal Rumble match. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Attack of Opportunity (15 points): Attack a Groggy Opponent with a Diving Attack from the Top Rope. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

No Surrender (15 points): Break out of a Submission without overlapping once. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Stubborn (15 points): Finish an opponent without landing a finisher or signature. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Overachiever (15 points): Use the Adrenaline Payback to Carry an opponent over your weight class. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Road Trip! (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 1.

Get outta Town! (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 4.

Paving the Way (15 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 10.

The Best (90 points): MyCAREER: Clear Chapter 18.

Additionally, there are five secret achievements:

Nothing Personal, Kid (15 points): Hit your Finisher immediately after activating Blackout Payback. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Playing Possum (15 points): Finish your opponent using a possum pin. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Cage Top Drop (15 points): Steel Cage: Push off an opponent from atop the Cage. (PLAY mode against A.I.)

Rare Foil (10 points): STORE: Open a Loot Pack.

Ready for my Closeup (10 points): Attack an opponent with the Tripod Foreign Object (PLAY mode against A.I.)