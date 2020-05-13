- PC
How to Turn on the Console Mode:
Bypass the launcher and run “binaries/win64/xcom.exe -allowconsole”
Be careful not to go ham on the debug buttons
Open console with tilde key when in savegame
Commands are similar to xcom2
Console Commands:
GiveResource credits 100
GiveResource elerium 100
GiveResource intel 100
GiveItem Medikit 10
GiveItem VenomRounds 10
GiveItem APRounds 10
GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 (Stock)
GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 (Scope)
GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine)
Doesn’t it work? Try these tips!
Try the usual keys if you have non-US keyboard. (shift+2, ö. ´`´etc etc)
Change your keyboard to en-us in windows and try the key above TAB.
How do you set up the shortcut for the console?
Set the shortcut to below:
“C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\commonXCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64\xcom.exe”
-allowconsole
How to bypass launcher?:
1- Rightclick the XCOM Chimera shortcut, select properties and add it at the end of the “Target”-field so that it looks something like this:
“C:\GamesXCOM: Chimera\Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole
2- If using Steam, right-click the game in your Library, select Properties and add it under “Set launch options”.
Here what i did (step by step):
1. Go to… S:\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64
2. Create Short Cut of Xcom.exe
3. Xcom.exe (short cut) Right click properties
4. Copy and paste: -allowconsole in Target after Xcom.exe
Target Example: S:\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64xcom.exe -allowconsole
5. Should work!
Note: Yours might be C: instead of S: for Hard Drive.
Full Cheat List:
For those that do want to go heavy on the cheats, here is the full list:
[XComGame.XComCheatManager]
bNoStepInDelay=false
[XComCheatManager.CommandSets]
Name=UnlockEverything
Command=SetStrategyFacilitiesSuperSpree on
Command=SetNoWeaponsTech
Command=SetNoWeaponsClass
Name=DumpResources
Command=fquery -class=StaticMesh -summary
Command=fquery -class=SkeletalMesh -summary
Command=fquery -class=ParticleSystem -summary
Name=WinHQAssault
Command=set xcomwavesystem m_benabled false
Command=set seqact_delayvictory bNoLongerDelayed true
Command=killaliens
Name=WinDemo
Command=set seqact_delayvictory bNoLongerDelayed true
Command=killaliens
Name=LateGame
Command=SetMonth 6
Command=GiveFacility OTS
Command=GiveFacility Foundry
Command=GiveFacility PsiLabs
Command=GiveFacility EleriumGenerator
Command=GiveCash 20000
Command=GiveItem Elerium115 1000
Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 1000
Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 1000
Command=GiveResource Engineers 50
Command=GiveResource Scientists 50
Command=GiveTech Xenobiology
Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments
Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials
Command=GiveTech PsiLabs
Command=GiveTech Exp_Warfare
Command=GiveTech Elerium
Command=GiveTech PsiArmor
Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton
Command=GiveTech Armor_Titan
Command=GiveTech Armor_Ghost
Command=GiveTech Armor_ArchAngel
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Pistol
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Rifle
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Heavy
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Sniper
Command=GiveTech Alloy_Cannon
Command=GiveTech BlasterLauncher
Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid
Command=GiveTech InterrogateFloater
Command=GiveTech InterrogateMuton
Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoidCommander
Command=GiveTech InterrogateBerserker
Command=GiveTech InterrogateThinMan
Command=GiveTech InterrogateHeavyFloater
Command=GiveTech InterrogateMutonElite
Command=GiveTech InterrogateEthereal
Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid
Command=GiveTech AutopsyFloater
Command=GiveTech AutopsyThinMan
Command=GiveTech AutopsyMuton
Command=GiveTech AutopsyCryssalid
Command=GiveTech AutopsyZombie
Command=GiveTech AutopsyCyberdisc
Command=GiveTech AutopsyBerserker
Command=GiveTech AutopsyHeavyFloater
Command=GiveTech AutopsyMutonElite
Command=GiveTech AutopsyDrone
Command=GiveTech AutopsySectopod
Command=GiveTech AutopsyEthereal
Command=GiveTech AutopsyMechtoid
Command=GiveTech AutopsySeeker
Command=Levelupbarracks 7
Command=GiveItem PlasmaPistol 6
Command=GiveItem PlasmaAssaultRifle 6
Command=GiveItem AlloyCannon 6
Command=GiveItem HeavyPlasma 6
Command=GiveItem PlasmaSniperRifle 6
Command=GiveItem BlasterLauncher 6
Command=GiveItem MecKineticArm 6
Command=GiveItem MecFlameThrower 6
Command=GiveItem MecGrenadeLauncher 6
Command=GiveItem MecRestorativeMist 6
Command=GiveItem MecElectroPulse 6
Command=GiveItem MecProximityMineLauncher 6
Command=GiveItem ParticleBeam 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorTitan 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorArchangel 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorGhost 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorPsi 6
Command=GiveItem Medikit 6
Command=GiveItem CombatStims 6
Command=GiveItem ChitinPlating 6
Command=GiveItem ArcThrower 6
Command=GiveItem FlashBang 6
Command=GiveItem GhostGrenade 6
Command=GiveItem GasGrenade 6
Command=GiveItem NeedleGrenade 6
Command=GiveItem AlienGrenade 6
Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 6
Command=GiveItem SHIV_Hover 1
Command=GiveItem SHIVPlasma 1
Command=GiveItem SHIVDeck_III 1
Command=GiveItem MecArmor3_Flamethrower_Grenade_ProximityMine 1
Command=GiveItem SectoidCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem SectoidCommanderCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem FloaterCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem FloaterHeavyCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem ThinManCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem MutonCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem MutonEliteCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem BerserkerCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem CyberdiscCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem EtherealCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem CryssalidCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem SectopodCorpse 10
Command=GiveItem DroneCorpse 10
Name=EarlyMidGame
Command=SetMonth 3
Command=GiveFacility OTS
Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50
Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25
Command=GiveResource Engineers 15
Command=GiveResource Scientists 15
Command=GiveTech Xenobiology
Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments
Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials
Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid
Command=GiveTech Laserweapons
Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace
Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid
Command=Levelupbarracks 3
Command=GiveItem Medikit 3
Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3
Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3
Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6
Name=LateMidGame
Command=SetMonth 5
Command=GiveFacility OTS
Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50
Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25
Command=GiveResource Engineers 15
Command=GiveResource Scientists 15
Command=GiveTech Xenobiology
Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments
Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials
Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid
Command=GiveTech Laserweapons
Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace
Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid
Command=Levelupbarracks 5
Command=GiveItem Medikit 3
Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3
Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3
Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6
Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton
Command=GiveTech Armor_Titan
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Pistol
Command=GiveTech Plasma_Rifle
Command=GiveTech InterrogateFloater
Command=GiveTech InterrogateMuton
Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers
Command=GiveTech AutopsyThinMan
Command=GiveTech AutopsyMuton
Command=GiveTech AutopsyCryssalid
Command=GiveTech AutopsyZombie
Command=GiveItem PlasmaPistol 6
Command=GiveItem PlasmaAssaultRifle 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorTitan 6
Command=GiveItem CombatStims 6
Command=GiveItem ChitinPlating 6
Command=GiveItem AlienGrenade 6
Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 6
Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers
Command=GiveTech HeavyLasers
Command=GiveItem HeavyLaser 3
Command=GiveItem LaserSniperRifle 3
Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultGun
Name=MidGame
Command=SetMonth 4
Command=GiveFacility OTS
Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50
Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25
Command=GiveResource Engineers 15
Command=GiveResource Scientists 15
Command=GiveTech Xenobiology
Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments
Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials
Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid
Command=GiveTech Laserweapons
Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace
Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton
Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid
Command=GiveTech ArcThrower
Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers
Command=GiveTech HeavyLasers
Command=Levelupbarracks 4
Command=GiveItem Medikit 3
Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3
Command=GiveItem ArcThrower 1
Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3
Command=GiveItem LaserSniperRifle 3
Command=GiveItem HeavyLaser 3
Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultGun 3
Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6
Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 3
Name=ExaltRaid
Command=ExaltBeginSimulation
Command=ExaltGiveNextClue
Command=ExaltGiveNextClue
Command=ExaltGiveNextClue
Command=ForceMission_URB_HighwayConstruction_CaptureandHold
Command=ExaltDebugPrint
How to Replace Agent Ranks:
A down and dirty guide on how to replace agent ranks in Chimera Squad.
How to edit XComGame.int
XCOM: Chimera Squad - How to Replace Agent Ranks
I’m sure there is an easier way to do this but this is how I have always
done while playing XCom games.
1. Find where you installed XCOM Chimera Squad it should look something
like this: D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\ replace the D:\ with whatever your drive letter is “C:\”
2. Then go into the following dirs “XComGame\Localization\INT” and find the
file XComGame.int and open in your text editor.
3. Once the file is opened search for the following lines:
[X2ExperienceConfig]
RankNames[0]=”Agent Cadet”
RankNames[1]=”Deputy Agent”
RankNames[2]=”Field Agent”
RankNames[3]=”Special Agent”
RankNames[4]=”Senior Agent”
RankNames[5]=”Principal Agent”
ShortNames[0]=”Cdt.”
ShortNames[1]=”Dep.”
ShortNames[2]=”Fld.”
ShortNames[3]=”Spec.”
ShortNames[4]=”Sr.”
ShortNames[5]=”Pr.”
Replace with whatever you want your agents called.
[X2ExperienceConfig]
RankNames[0]=”Jr. Field Opr.”
RankNames[1]=”Field Opr.”
RankNames[2]=”Sr. Field Opr.”
RankNames[3]=”Chief Field Opr.”
RankNames[4]=”Jr. Special Opr.”
RankNames[5]=”Special Opr.”
ShortNames[0]=”X0?
ShortNames[1]=”X1?
ShortNames[2]=”X2?
ShortNames[3]=”X3?
ShortNames[4]=”X4?
ShortNames[5]=”X5?
Resource Increase Guide:
Here is a simple and quick guide how to have more resources in the game just by
modifying some values we will have almost the mountain all the xcom players we
would like to have when starting the game.
Modify Values of Resources:
First we are going, to go where we have installed, our game an example, I have,
it installed here:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\XComGame\Config
After going the settings folder we will look for the following file called
"DefaultGameData.ini"
Now we, are going to open it with our best favorite, editor. I use notepad ++ or it can be the simple or notepad.
Now we put our codes in our editor to search for these codes to modify them in the search engine are 4.
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[0]=175 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[1]=175 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[2]=175 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[3]=175 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[0]=50 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[1]=30 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[2]=40 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[3]=60 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[0]=0 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[1]=0 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[2]=0 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[3]=0 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[0]=0 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[1]=0 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[2]=0 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[3]=0 ;Impossible
What we are going to do here is change the values an example would be like this:
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[0]=175 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[1]=175 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[2]=3000 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[3]=4000 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[0]=50 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[1]=30 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[2]=40 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[3]=5000 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[0]=0 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[1]=0 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[2]=0 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[3]=6000 ;Impossible
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[0]=0 ;Easy
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[1]=0 ;Normal
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[2]=0 ;Classic
XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[3]=6000;Impossible
These are the difficulties of the game depending on which you have made the value changes, the resources will be placed.
Very well now we will only have to start a new campaign in the game and the modification will be ready!
Time Increase Guide:
Here is something familiar in this code that I had already seen before in XCOM 2 is the time that is required before everything can end and we have to restart the game,there is a way to get much more time in the game.
How to Get More Time in XCOM: Chimera Squad Before Our Contandor Reaches
This is going to be, very simple, just look at the original code and, the small modification, that I made, you can copy and paste that code in the DefaultGameData.ini file located right here:
C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Steam \ steamapps \ common \ XCOM-Chimera-Squad \ XComGame \ Config
Open it with your favorite, text editor, save the modification or you can adjust the value of the setting yourself.
Original values:
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[0]=0 ;Easy
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[0]=12
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[1]=0 ;Normal
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[1]=12
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[2]=0 ;Classic
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[2]=12
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[3]=0 ;Impossible
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[3]=12
Modified values:
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[0]=0 ;Easy
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[0]=90
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[1]=0 ;Normal
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[1]=90
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[2]=0 ;Classic
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[2]=90
AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[3]=0 ;Impossible
AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[3]=90
You just have to modify those settings or copy and paste and ready to start a new campaign, and voila will take effect!
Cheat Codes (Console Commands):
How to Activate the Console
First, go to the folder:
...Steam//steamapps//common//Xcom Chimera Squad//Binaries//Win64
There will be a lot of files, but you are interested in the xcom.exe file. T
hen click on it (RMB) and select "Create Shortcut".
Go to your desktop, click RMB on the shortcut and select "Properties".
At the end of the "target" field, add the following: -allowconsole -autodebug.
This should result in something like:
...Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole -autodebug
Note: Setting launch options in Steam does not work!
Cheat Codes:
In the console itself, which opens when you press ~, enter the following cheat commands:
God - Immortality mode.
Ghost - Ghost Mode.
Skipai - Skip enemy turns.
Killallais - Kill all AI (including capture targets).
GiveResource Credits 100 - Get 100 credits.
GiveResource Elerium 100 - Get 100 elerium.
GiveResource Intel 100 - Get 100 intelligence.
GiveItem Medikit 10 - Get 10 med kits.
GiveItem VenomRounds 10 - Get 10 poison ammo.
GiveItem APRounds 10 - Get 10 armor-piercing rounds.
GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 - Give 10 Superior Stocks.
GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 - Give 10 Superior Scopes.
GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine) - Get 10 extended stores.
GivemeTonsOfResources - Get 10,000 credits, elerium and intelligence each.
GiveXP [Character Name] 500 - Give 500 experience to [Character Name].
You can enter the name of other items and indicate the desired quantity.
Here are a few other things:
AutokeyCard 1 - Automatic Key Card.
BreachingCharge - Explosives for penetration.
CeasefireGrenade - Disorientation Grenade.
FlashbangGrenade - Light Noise Grenade.
SmokeGrenade - Smoke Grenade.
TracerRounds - Precision Bullets.
TranqRounds - Sleeping Bullets.
