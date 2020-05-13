How to Turn on the Console Mode:

Bypass the launcher and run “binaries/win64/xcom.exe -allowconsole”

Be careful not to go ham on the debug buttons

Open console with tilde key when in savegame

Commands are similar to xcom2

Console Commands:

GiveResource credits 100

GiveResource elerium 100

GiveResource intel 100

GiveItem Medikit 10

GiveItem VenomRounds 10

GiveItem APRounds 10

GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 (Stock)

GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 (Scope)

GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine)

Doesn’t it work? Try these tips!

Try the usual keys if you have non-US keyboard. (shift+2, ö. ´`´etc etc)

Change your keyboard to en-us in windows and try the key above TAB.

How do you set up the shortcut for the console?

Set the shortcut to below:

“C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\commonXCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64\xcom.exe”

-allowconsole

How to bypass launcher?:

1- Rightclick the XCOM Chimera shortcut, select properties and add it at the end of the “Target”-field so that it looks something like this:

“C:\GamesXCOM: Chimera\Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole

2- If using Steam, right-click the game in your Library, select Properties and add it under “Set launch options”.

Here what i did (step by step):

1. Go to… S:\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64

2. Create Short Cut of Xcom.exe

3. Xcom.exe (short cut) Right click properties

4. Copy and paste: -allowconsole in Target after Xcom.exe

Target Example: S:\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\Binaries\Win64xcom.exe -allowconsole

5. Should work!

Note: Yours might be C: instead of S: for Hard Drive.

Full Cheat List:

For those that do want to go heavy on the cheats, here is the full list:

[XComGame.XComCheatManager]

bNoStepInDelay=false

[XComCheatManager.CommandSets]

Name=UnlockEverything

Command=SetStrategyFacilitiesSuperSpree on

Command=SetNoWeaponsTech

Command=SetNoWeaponsClass

Name=DumpResources

Command=fquery -class=StaticMesh -summary

Command=fquery -class=SkeletalMesh -summary

Command=fquery -class=ParticleSystem -summary

Name=WinHQAssault

Command=set xcomwavesystem m_benabled false

Command=set seqact_delayvictory bNoLongerDelayed true

Command=killaliens

Name=WinDemo

Command=set seqact_delayvictory bNoLongerDelayed true

Command=killaliens

Name=LateGame

Command=SetMonth 6

Command=GiveFacility OTS

Command=GiveFacility Foundry

Command=GiveFacility PsiLabs

Command=GiveFacility EleriumGenerator

Command=GiveCash 20000

Command=GiveItem Elerium115 1000

Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 1000

Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 1000

Command=GiveResource Engineers 50

Command=GiveResource Scientists 50

Command=GiveTech Xenobiology

Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments

Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials

Command=GiveTech PsiLabs

Command=GiveTech Exp_Warfare

Command=GiveTech Elerium

Command=GiveTech PsiArmor

Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton

Command=GiveTech Armor_Titan

Command=GiveTech Armor_Ghost

Command=GiveTech Armor_ArchAngel

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Pistol

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Rifle

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Heavy

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Sniper

Command=GiveTech Alloy_Cannon

Command=GiveTech BlasterLauncher

Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid

Command=GiveTech InterrogateFloater

Command=GiveTech InterrogateMuton

Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoidCommander

Command=GiveTech InterrogateBerserker

Command=GiveTech InterrogateThinMan

Command=GiveTech InterrogateHeavyFloater

Command=GiveTech InterrogateMutonElite

Command=GiveTech InterrogateEthereal

Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid

Command=GiveTech AutopsyFloater

Command=GiveTech AutopsyThinMan

Command=GiveTech AutopsyMuton

Command=GiveTech AutopsyCryssalid

Command=GiveTech AutopsyZombie

Command=GiveTech AutopsyCyberdisc

Command=GiveTech AutopsyBerserker

Command=GiveTech AutopsyHeavyFloater

Command=GiveTech AutopsyMutonElite

Command=GiveTech AutopsyDrone

Command=GiveTech AutopsySectopod

Command=GiveTech AutopsyEthereal

Command=GiveTech AutopsyMechtoid

Command=GiveTech AutopsySeeker

Command=Levelupbarracks 7

Command=GiveItem PlasmaPistol 6

Command=GiveItem PlasmaAssaultRifle 6

Command=GiveItem AlloyCannon 6

Command=GiveItem HeavyPlasma 6

Command=GiveItem PlasmaSniperRifle 6

Command=GiveItem BlasterLauncher 6

Command=GiveItem MecKineticArm 6

Command=GiveItem MecFlameThrower 6

Command=GiveItem MecGrenadeLauncher 6

Command=GiveItem MecRestorativeMist 6

Command=GiveItem MecElectroPulse 6

Command=GiveItem MecProximityMineLauncher 6

Command=GiveItem ParticleBeam 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorTitan 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorArchangel 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorGhost 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorPsi 6

Command=GiveItem Medikit 6

Command=GiveItem CombatStims 6

Command=GiveItem ChitinPlating 6

Command=GiveItem ArcThrower 6

Command=GiveItem FlashBang 6

Command=GiveItem GhostGrenade 6

Command=GiveItem GasGrenade 6

Command=GiveItem NeedleGrenade 6

Command=GiveItem AlienGrenade 6

Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 6

Command=GiveItem SHIV_Hover 1

Command=GiveItem SHIVPlasma 1

Command=GiveItem SHIVDeck_III 1

Command=GiveItem MecArmor3_Flamethrower_Grenade_ProximityMine 1

Command=GiveItem SectoidCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem SectoidCommanderCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem FloaterCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem FloaterHeavyCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem ThinManCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem MutonCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem MutonEliteCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem BerserkerCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem CyberdiscCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem EtherealCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem CryssalidCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem SectopodCorpse 10

Command=GiveItem DroneCorpse 10

Name=EarlyMidGame

Command=SetMonth 3

Command=GiveFacility OTS

Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50

Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25

Command=GiveResource Engineers 15

Command=GiveResource Scientists 15

Command=GiveTech Xenobiology

Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments

Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials

Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid

Command=GiveTech Laserweapons

Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace

Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid

Command=Levelupbarracks 3

Command=GiveItem Medikit 3

Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3

Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3

Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6

Name=LateMidGame

Command=SetMonth 5

Command=GiveFacility OTS

Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50

Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25

Command=GiveResource Engineers 15

Command=GiveResource Scientists 15

Command=GiveTech Xenobiology

Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments

Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials

Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid

Command=GiveTech Laserweapons

Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace

Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid

Command=Levelupbarracks 5

Command=GiveItem Medikit 3

Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3

Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3

Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6

Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton

Command=GiveTech Armor_Titan

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Pistol

Command=GiveTech Plasma_Rifle

Command=GiveTech InterrogateFloater

Command=GiveTech InterrogateMuton

Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers

Command=GiveTech AutopsyThinMan

Command=GiveTech AutopsyMuton

Command=GiveTech AutopsyCryssalid

Command=GiveTech AutopsyZombie

Command=GiveItem PlasmaPistol 6

Command=GiveItem PlasmaAssaultRifle 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorTitan 6

Command=GiveItem CombatStims 6

Command=GiveItem ChitinPlating 6

Command=GiveItem AlienGrenade 6

Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 6

Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers

Command=GiveTech HeavyLasers

Command=GiveItem HeavyLaser 3

Command=GiveItem LaserSniperRifle 3

Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultGun

Name=MidGame

Command=SetMonth 4

Command=GiveFacility OTS

Command=GiveItem AlienAlloys 50

Command=GiveItem WeaponFragment 25

Command=GiveResource Engineers 15

Command=GiveResource Scientists 15

Command=GiveTech Xenobiology

Command=GiveTech WeaponFragments

Command=GiveTech AlienMaterials

Command=GiveTech AutopsySectoid

Command=GiveTech Laserweapons

Command=GiveTech Armor_Carapace

Command=GiveTech Armor_Skeleton

Command=GiveTech InterrogateSectoid

Command=GiveTech ArcThrower

Command=GiveTech PrecisionLasers

Command=GiveTech HeavyLasers

Command=Levelupbarracks 4

Command=GiveItem Medikit 3

Command=GiveItem TargetingModule 3

Command=GiveItem ArcThrower 1

Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultRifle 3

Command=GiveItem LaserSniperRifle 3

Command=GiveItem HeavyLaser 3

Command=GiveItem LaserAssaultGun 3

Command=GiveItem LaserPistol 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorCarapace 6

Command=GiveItem ArmorSkeleton 3

Name=ExaltRaid

Command=ExaltBeginSimulation

Command=ExaltGiveNextClue

Command=ExaltGiveNextClue

Command=ExaltGiveNextClue

Command=ForceMission_URB_HighwayConstruction_CaptureandHold

Command=ExaltDebugPrint

How to Replace Agent Ranks:

A down and dirty guide on how to replace agent ranks in Chimera Squad.

How to edit XComGame.int

XCOM: Chimera Squad - How to Replace Agent Ranks

I’m sure there is an easier way to do this but this is how I have always

done while playing XCom games.

1. Find where you installed XCOM Chimera Squad it should look something

like this: D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\ replace the D:\ with whatever your drive letter is “C:\”

2. Then go into the following dirs “XComGame\Localization\INT” and find the

file XComGame.int and open in your text editor.

3. Once the file is opened search for the following lines:

[X2ExperienceConfig]

RankNames[0]=”Agent Cadet”

RankNames[1]=”Deputy Agent”

RankNames[2]=”Field Agent”

RankNames[3]=”Special Agent”

RankNames[4]=”Senior Agent”

RankNames[5]=”Principal Agent”

ShortNames[0]=”Cdt.”

ShortNames[1]=”Dep.”

ShortNames[2]=”Fld.”

ShortNames[3]=”Spec.”

ShortNames[4]=”Sr.”

ShortNames[5]=”Pr.”

Replace with whatever you want your agents called.

[X2ExperienceConfig]

RankNames[0]=”Jr. Field Opr.”

RankNames[1]=”Field Opr.”

RankNames[2]=”Sr. Field Opr.”

RankNames[3]=”Chief Field Opr.”

RankNames[4]=”Jr. Special Opr.”

RankNames[5]=”Special Opr.”

ShortNames[0]=”X0?

ShortNames[1]=”X1?

ShortNames[2]=”X2?

ShortNames[3]=”X3?

ShortNames[4]=”X4?

ShortNames[5]=”X5?

Resource Increase Guide:

Here is a simple and quick guide how to have more resources in the game just by

modifying some values we will have almost the mountain all the xcom players we

would like to have when starting the game.

Modify Values of Resources:

First we are going, to go where we have installed, our game an example, I have,

it installed here:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\XCOM-Chimera-Squad\XComGame\Config

After going the settings folder we will look for the following file called

"DefaultGameData.ini"

Now we, are going to open it with our best favorite, editor. I use notepad ++ or it can be the simple or notepad.

Now we put our codes in our editor to search for these codes to modify them in the search engine are 4.

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[0]=175 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[1]=175 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[2]=175 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[3]=175 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[0]=50 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[1]=30 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[2]=40 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[3]=60 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[0]=0 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[1]=0 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[2]=0 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[3]=0 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[0]=0 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[1]=0 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[2]=0 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[3]=0 ;Impossible

What we are going to do here is change the values an example would be like this:

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[0]=175 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[1]=175 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[2]=3000 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueSupplies[3]=4000 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[0]=50 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[1]=30 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[2]=40 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueIntel[3]=5000 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[0]=0 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[1]=0 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[2]=0 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueAlienAlloys[3]=6000 ;Impossible

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[0]=0 ;Easy

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[1]=0 ;Normal

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[2]=0 ;Classic

XComHeadquarters_StartingValueEleriumCrystals[3]=6000;Impossible

These are the difficulties of the game depending on which you have made the value changes, the resources will be placed.

Very well now we will only have to start a new campaign in the game and the modification will be ready!

Time Increase Guide:

Here is something familiar in this code that I had already seen before in XCOM 2 is the time that is required before everything can end and we have to restart the game,there is a way to get much more time in the game.

How to Get More Time in XCOM: Chimera Squad Before Our Contandor Reaches

This is going to be, very simple, just look at the original code and, the small modification, that I made, you can copy and paste that code in the DefaultGameData.ini file located right here:

C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Steam \ steamapps \ common \ XCOM-Chimera-Squad \ XComGame \ Config

Open it with your favorite, text editor, save the modification or you can adjust the value of the setting yourself.

Original values:

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[0]=0 ;Easy

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[0]=12

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[1]=0 ;Normal

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[1]=12

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[2]=0 ;Classic

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[2]=12

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[3]=0 ;Impossible

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[3]=12

Modified values:

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[0]=0 ;Easy

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[0]=90

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[1]=0 ;Normal

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[1]=90

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[2]=0 ;Classic

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[2]=90

AlienHeadquarters_DoomStartValue[3]=0 ;Impossible

AlienHeadquarters_DoomMaxValue[3]=90

You just have to modify those settings or copy and paste and ready to start a new campaign, and voila will take effect!

Cheat Codes (Console Commands):

How to Activate the Console

First, go to the folder:

...Steam//steamapps//common//Xcom Chimera Squad//Binaries//Win64

There will be a lot of files, but you are interested in the xcom.exe file. T

hen click on it (RMB) and select "Create Shortcut".

Go to your desktop, click RMB on the shortcut and select "Properties".

At the end of the "target" field, add the following: -allowconsole -autodebug.

This should result in something like:

...Binaries\Win64\XCom.exe” -allowconsole -autodebug

Note: Setting launch options in Steam does not work!

Cheat Codes:

In the console itself, which opens when you press ~, enter the following cheat commands:

God - Immortality mode.

Ghost - Ghost Mode.

Skipai - Skip enemy turns.

Killallais - Kill all AI (including capture targets).

GiveResource Credits 100 - Get 100 credits.

GiveResource Elerium 100 - Get 100 elerium.

GiveResource Intel 100 - Get 100 intelligence.

GiveItem Medikit 10 - Get 10 med kits.

GiveItem VenomRounds 10 - Get 10 poison ammo.

GiveItem APRounds 10 - Get 10 armor-piercing rounds.

GiveItem MissDamageUpgrade_Sup 10 - Give 10 Superior Stocks.

GiveItem AimUpgrade_Sup 10 - Give 10 Superior Scopes.

GiveItem ClipsizeUpgrade_Sup 10 (Ext. Magazine) - Get 10 extended stores.

GivemeTonsOfResources - Get 10,000 credits, elerium and intelligence each.

GiveXP [Character Name] 500 - Give 500 experience to [Character Name].

You can enter the name of other items and indicate the desired quantity.

Here are a few other things:

AutokeyCard 1 - Automatic Key Card.

BreachingCharge - Explosives for penetration.

CeasefireGrenade - Disorientation Grenade.

FlashbangGrenade - Light Noise Grenade.

SmokeGrenade - Smoke Grenade.

TracerRounds - Precision Bullets.

TranqRounds - Sleeping Bullets.