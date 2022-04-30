There Are Two Things Free Full Game v1.12

'There Are Two Things' is a free short story game. There are a few secrets so playtime can be anything between 20 minutes and a couple of hours. Of course, this game is only for Jakob Wanderath. So if you are not him, then the game will not let you in.

You can play the game in the browser but if you are on Windows I recommend downloading it. This will give you a better experience and should prevent any performance issues.

For controls please use WASD to move. Mouse to look around and interact. TAB opens the menu.