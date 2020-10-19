AquaNautic Free Full Game v0.56

In this exciting 3D deep sea submarine simulator game you collect valuable resources from your mines and bring them to the base station.

You build more stations in this game to expand your deep sea mining business and improve your submarine.

You will explore new areas on the water moon 'Europa' of the planet Jupiter.

Features

- 3D deep sea simulator game

- Submarine upgrades

- Explore the deep sea of Jupiter's moon 'Europa

- Enlarge your area

- Build new deep sea stations and mines

- Collect raw material tanks from the mines

- Automatic mining of raw materials by mines

- Find and collect hidden resources

- Completed main missions to drive the action

- Master daily challenge missions

- Controller / Gamepad support

- Completely in English, Spanish, Portuguese and German