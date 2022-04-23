Council in Court 2 Free Full Game

The legendary Arcade game from the Dreamin Chuchu music video is finally available for you to play with your friends!

Council in Court 2 is the next installment of the critically acclaimed arcade game Council in Court. Play with up to 6 players in action-packed matches!

Features:

- Super fast 2-button gameplay! No need for extra stuff, you grab the ball and score!

- All the girls from Hololive Council are back and IRyS does her debut in this all-new game!

- Highly advanced AI! They have been fed hours and hours of Space Jam to reach this level of skill!

- Up to 6 players can join the fray! Chaos guaranteed!

- Unlimited credits! Play for as long as you want in this exclusive version!

- Explosions!

Install instructions:

Simply extract the whole .zip and run the .exe, you don't need to install anything and you can delete the game folder anytime!

When first running the game you will get a Windows security alert, but no worries!