COVID is an 2D Auto-Runner Platformer, centered around eliminating the very well known and global virus called COVID-19.Take on the boots of a female Doctor, disinfect and cure a hospital COVID has taken over, it won't be easy but you must not give up!

Controls:

• W - Up Arrow / Jump

• S - Down Arrow / Slide

• A - Left Arrow / Throw Vaccine

• D - Right Arrow / Use Spray

• R / Restart Level