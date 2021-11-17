Floor is Lava Free Full Game

Floor is Lava is an action platformer with puzzle elements in which you have to help a little inhabitant of a deep cave, which is being swallowed by lava, to get out. Use the movement of the boxes to get to the exit, but the main thing to remember is that the floor is lava! And you shouldn't step on it under any circumstances. Use all your skills to survive in this hellish place. An unforgettable adventure awaits you consisting of 30 levels of varying difficulty.

Features:

• An exciting adventure consisting of 15 levels of varying difficulty

• Different types of mechanisms preventing the passage of the game

• Hidden levels with easter eggs from us ^ _ ^