Gorf vs Frog Free Full Game

It's a cruel world. Eat or be eaten - literally! Battle your opponent in a dramatic battle to see who becomes big enough to eat the other!

Consume delicious food that will make you bigger and make able to eat even more!*

*Minor side-effects possible

Two players are needed! Use the checkbox in the menu if you only have one controller

(You can also use Parsec for online play).

Keyboard controls:

• WASD for movement

• Space for tongue

• Shift for dash

Controller controls:

• Left stick for movement

• A for tongue

• B for dash