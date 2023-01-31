Gorf vs Frog Free Full Game

January 31, 2023 - 4:00pm
It's a cruel world. Eat or be eaten - literally! Battle your opponent in a dramatic battle to see who becomes big enough to eat the other!
Consume delicious food that will make you bigger and make able to eat even more!*
*Minor side-effects possible
Two players are needed! Use the checkbox in the menu if you only have one controller
(You can also use Parsec for online play).
Keyboard controls:
• WASD for movement
• Space for tongue
• Shift for dash
Controller controls:
• Left stick for movement
• A for tongue
• B for dash
Add new comment