Just Take Your Left Free Full Game

A challenging but fun point-and-click adventure game. Morris's detective mission is to fetch a fabulous diamond from the Ghost Palace. He's totally reluctant to go to that damn place!

This exciting game features cartoon cinematics with over 3,000 hand-drawn animation frames.

Awards:

Award winner "Best mobile and Tablet" Game connection Europe 2020

Award winner "Best casual game" Game connection Europe 2020

Award winner "People's choice award" 13th Iran Web and Mobile Festival 2021

Nominee "Best Animation" Aggie Awards 2020

Nominee "Best mobile game" BIG festival 2021

Nominee "Best game" Indie Celebration 2021 Steam

Nominee "Best Animation" Unfold games awards 2021