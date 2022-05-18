LifeTime Free Full Game

LifeTime is a student project by Team Hourglass, where you race against time to save your own life before it runs out.

3 gods have chosen to play a game with your life on the line. While dropping the character onto the board, one of the gods Chronos, accidentally pulled out your lifeline. Now you are in a hurry to gather up enough time to make it through the challenging stages.

Gameplay

You play with your usual W A S D keys and collect blue crystals to replenish your time and red crystals for boost which you can use with LMB. Make it through the course while finding hidden pathways to great bounties while avoiding falling into the abyss or getting impaled on a spike.