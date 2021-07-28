Own War Free Full Game

Vehicular combat building game
In Own War you create vehicles from basic blocks and drive them into battle against other players.
The game is libre software: the AGPLv3 license permits you to do whatever you want with the source code provided you grant the same permissions to other people.
Features:
• You can create any vehicle using basic blocks. There are quite a few blocks to give your creations detail as well as functional blocks such as wheels, weapons,...
• The damage system is voxel-based: vehicles are torn down block-by-block.
• The game supports multiplayer. You can join any server and host your own too.
• Since the game is entirely free (as in freedom) you can modify it to any extent. In fact, I highly encourage people to tinker with it and experiment with what works & doesn't work.
Add new comment