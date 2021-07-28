Own War

July 28, 2021 - 6:05pm
Vehicular combat building game

In Own War you create vehicles from basic blocks and drive them into battle against other players.
The game is libre software: the AGPLv3 license permits you to do whatever you want with the source code provided you grant the same permissions to other people.

Features:

• You can create any vehicle using basic blocks. There are quite a few blocks to give your creations detail as well as functional blocks such as wheels, weapons,...
• The damage system is voxel-based: vehicles are torn down block-by-block.
• The game supports multiplayer. You can join any server and host your own too.
• Since the game is entirely free (as in freedom) you can modify it to any extent. In fact, I highly encourage people to tinker with it and experiment with what works & doesn't work.

