Poke Wisteria Roleplay Free Full Game

Be part of the story, and change the world in this roleplay-focused online game! Centered in Kanto 30 years before red's adventure, the story takes place during the creation of Pokemon League, help new gyms to be built, or work along villains to destroy the project in a way more dangerous world of Pokémon!

Unique Features

1. Build Your Character's Classes by combining Perks

2. Dangerous World (Pokémon and Trainer death)

3. Dynamic Spawns (The spawns of a area depends on the pokémon living there)

4. Expansive maps (They can increase at runtime as story goes!)

5. Real-time Strategic Battle (Unique interesting gameplay)

6. Over 700 moves with strategical positioning usages!

7. Explore Pokémon labor (Use them to profit!)

8. Pokémon Relationship Systems (Treat well or bad your pokémon for different builds!)

9. Sell prototype technology to the factory to mass export new items!

10. Control up to 6 pokémon in a battle!

11. Play with friends! Make new friends!

12. And alot more!