The Possession Experiment Free Full Game v1.3

The Game can be viewed as a hybrid of Classic PS1 Horror Games like Silent Hill and Resident Evil and modern horror games like Five Nights at Freddy's.

FEATURES:

• Old school horror game-play, Fix Camera Angles, Inventory Management, and Tank Controls (can be changed to Analog Movement in the Settings).

• The game supports Mouse and Keyboard, Keyboard-Only, and Xbox Controls.

• Randomization with some items, weapons, and horror events.

• 8 Different Endings.

• The game can take 25 - 50 minutes to complete.