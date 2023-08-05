REFORCE Free Full Game

REFORCE is an adrenaline-pumping first-person action game set in a brutalist arena. You wield a mechanical arm with two potent abilities - a devastating energy blast and versatile telekinesis. Take on the colossal enemy at the arena's core and overcome this thrilling challenge.

The enemy is guarded by an impenetrable shield and relentlessly targets you with its powerful attacks. Utilize the full capabilities of the agile movement system and maneuver your way through the arena with wall-runs, jumps and grappling hooks. Keep in motion and always be aware of your surroundings. Combine the arm’s abilities to destroy the shield’s weak spots and lower the enemy’s defense, allowing you to fight back. The enemy becomes stronger over the course of the battle, so don’t let your guard down. REFORCE features stunning visuals and captivating sound effects, ensuring that every moment of the battle is as satisfying as it is intense. Only if you can master the combination of combat and parkour will you stand a chance at emerging victorious.