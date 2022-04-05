Seed of Time Free Full Game v1.3

At the end of time, at the foot of the crumbling remains of a once prosperous land stands a young mage, Amber. She, the keeper of the world tree holds a seed. This seed holds the power to start the cycle of life and time anew.

Set out on a journey ravaged with monsters in search of the last remaining sources of life in the world in the hopes of making the seed blossom into a new world tree.

Controls:

Movement - WASD or Left Stick

Aim Direction - Mouse or Right Stick

Shoot Magic - Left Mouse Click or Right Shoulder Button

Dash - Space/Right Mouse Click or Left Shoulder Button