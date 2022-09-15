Self Destruct II Free Full Game

SELF DESTRUCT II is a arcade tank style game. You are an autonomous robot tank sent by Earth to Heorot Station, the storage place of humanity's robotic armies. Their existence poses a possible threat to the lives of everyone on Earth, so you have been ordered to crash the place out of orbit.

You will be destroyed along with the station, but isn't that the only fate that awaits a killing machine like you?

CONTROLS:

Z - Fire Gun

X - Continue

P - Pause Game

Esc - Close Game

Arrow Keys - Move