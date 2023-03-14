Squirrel Scramble Free Full Game

Squirrel Scramble is a fun and exciting 2D platformer game about a squirrel's quest to reach their lover. The game takes place in a forest where the squirrel has to jump on trees, fight against ants, collect acorns, and navigate various obstacles to reach their goal.

The gameplay is based on traditional 2D platformer mechanics where the player controls the squirrel using arrow keys or a controller. The squirrel can jump on trees, run, and fight against enemies like ants. The player has to collect acorns to increase their score and gain power-ups to help the squirrel navigate through the obstacles.