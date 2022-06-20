Starfall Free Full Game v1.2



At the dawn of the universe, close to the eve of corruption, all hope seems lost until a wish upon a star gets one last chance to divert fate and challenge the face of evil.

Play as an ethereal being dropped from the cosmos in the shape of a heroine. Amass power by vanquishing corruption and use stardust to upgrade your abilities. You will need them before the final battle...

Now go, save the universe! Then do it again.

FEATURES:
• Risk of Rain 2 inspired roguelike gameplay
• Five stunning levels with challenging enemies and bosses
• Tons of upgrades to customize your own playstyle

REQUIREMENTS:
• Minimum 2.8 GB available space
• PC Windows only
• Keyboard / Mouse

