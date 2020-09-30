Sticky Job Free Full Game v1.0

This is a puzzle where you have to put all the goops into the hatch, simple right?, once you put all the goops in the hatch, you will win the game, this game have 10 levels, some levels here are tricky and you have to be smart about it, this is just a simple game i made in 2 days this time and i learn alot of things more in more, increasing my knowledge of making games and i hope in the future, i can make a full game that will make people interested about it.

Instructions:

-Arrow keys to move

-Press R to restart

-Press M to go back to level select menu