WWII Operations: Desert Front Free Full Game V1.3

W.W.II Operations: Desert Front is a World War 2 first-person shooter that takes place during the Western Desert Campaign (1940-1943)

- American Campaign: You will play as soldiers from the 9th Infantry Division of the U.S Army, sent to Rabat during Operation Torch, 1942. Your mission is to liberate the country from Nazi occupation, fight alongside with your platoon and help them get through the toughest of situations. Characters include:

- Sergeant James Andrew Hawkins, 21 years old, 1st Platoon 2nd-in-command, Baker Squad.

- Private Jim Becker, 20 years old, Baker Squad.

- Sergeant Joe Ryder, 22 years old, 1st Platoon Leader, Able Squad.

Start from the shores of Morocco to German -occupied villages and Nazi bases, experience the Invasion of Rabat like never before!

New Campaigns and Updates coming soon.