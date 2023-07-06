Lumiterra Free Full Game

July 6, 2023 - 3:52pm
A multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game where you can battle, farm with your friends or mysterious collected creatures in a vast world!
• Multiplayer: Play alone or with your friends.
• Battle: Fight monsters with various weapons and skills in a vast world.
• Farming: Grow crops, catch and feed monsters on your farm.
• Collecting: Collect grass, wood, rock in different areas of the world.
• Crafting: Use different materials from battle, farming, or collecting to craft weapons, equipment, totem, potion, etc.
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
