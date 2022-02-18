Zombie Killer Free Full Game

February 18, 2022 - 2:59pm
This game is the next mini game to focus mainly on the server replication and testing, each player can host their own server and have a total of 7 people join and help in slaying zombies.
Zombie come in waves, and the next wave starts when only 5 zombies are left on the map.
Controls are WASD to move character,
Space to Jump
Left shift to sprint
Left mouse button to shoot
Right mouse button to aim
C key to Crouch
T key will open the in game chat.
To start the game, you need to select a character first - I have included 3 demo maps, that are the default demo map's from the Polygon asset packs.
