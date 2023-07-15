Developed by acclaimed wrestling game developer Yuke’s, AEW: Fight Forever is the first video game officially licensed by All Elite Wrestling. The best of the best from the AEW talent roster means players can look forward to playing as some of the most legendary wrestlers to enter the ring plus all-new, high-flying AEW talent! AEW: Fight Forever combines nostalgic, arcade-wrestler feel with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves!

10+ GAMEPLAY MODES

Fight Forever features more than 10 different gameplay modes. Match-types include Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death PLUS online modes!

CUSTOMIZATION

AEW: Fight Forever’s wide range of customization options include wrestler attire and appearance, move sets, entrances, teams and arenas.