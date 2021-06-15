Play Battlefield 2042 starting October 22, 2021. Pre-order now for early Open Beta access and more: http://x.ea.com/68944

With support for 128 players*, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast environments across the globe. Players will take on several massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone.

Fight to define the future in a world transformed by disorder. For the first time in Battlefield’s history, 128 players can join the all-out war at the same time* – giving you the chance to take part in massive-scale battles where anything can happen. Get an even greater sense of spectacular, large-scale war on seven massive maps where you'll experience ever-changing battle conditions and gameplay challenges.

Unleash your combat creativity through a full roster of cutting-edge weapons, vehicles, jets, helis, and all-new equipment inspired by the near-future of 2042. Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique gadget and trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.

You and the community will progress in Battlefield 2042 through a Season system, which will continuously bring fresh updates to the game. Themed around new narratives, Seasons will bring content like Specialist soldiers, locations, weapons, and vehicles.

*Supported on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation®5. Xbox One and PlayStation®4 will be locked at 64 players.