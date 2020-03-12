Billy Gunslinger

The game is a classic arcade style shoot-em-up. Originally programmed in 2013 by Sam Schafer, it has since been completely remastered with new gameplay mechanics, new art-style and new enemies, while still containing the original concept at heart. The game features an original soundtrack produced by DJ ESKIMO, with help from Devin Schafer. The music was designed to inspire the player to keep moving forward! Shoot bad guys, solve puzzles, and explore five different unique settings in your chase to stop Willy from taking over the west! But be careful, as there are many dangers that await you...