Blackout Protocol

A brand new rogue-lite 3 people co-op twin-stick shooter.

Coming early 2023 to Steam Early Access!

An internal containment breach has knocked out the power at Section 13, an underground research base where S2P houses its most dangerous subjects. With the entire facility in the dark, it's up to you and a squad of your intrepid S2P coworkers to delve into the depths and shed light on what lies within in this new co-op twin stick roguelite shooter.