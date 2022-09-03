Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront is a DLC for Call to Arms , featuring the Eastern Front and its “Great Patriotic War” fought between the USSR and Germany. This will take you from June 1941 until the end of the war in May 1945.

Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront offers a choice of game modes including Singleplayer, dynamic campaign, PvE, PvP and co-op. With its instantly switchable views, there’s something for every type of player. First person gunner views for all vehicles, third person views for vehicles and infantry, classic top-down direct control of a single unit or classic RTS top-down; they are all available and instantly switchable.