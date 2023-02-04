February 4, 2023 - 3:14pm
1 Video available for The Crew Motorfest, see below
Welcome to Motorfest!
Newest iteration in The Crew franchise, The Crew Motorfest brings you to a new open world inspired by the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.
Book your ticket for a one-of-a-kind car festival and get ready for a celebration of the best of car culture, featuring an unparalleled diversity of game modes and immersive driving experiences.
Game info: http://thecrewgame.com
Music by Blue Stahli. ℗ & © 2023 Ubisoft Music Inc. / Ubisoft Musique Inc.
#TheCrew #TheCrewMotorfest
Add new comment