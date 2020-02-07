“Dead By Murder”, is a murder mystery strategy game, where the user plays as a police detective and must solve a series of homicide cases.

The game has the look and feel of a black and white comic book. It is set in Los Angeles in 1945 and all the characters have the faces of Golden Age Hollywood stars.

Features:

- Easy and fast paced gameplay.

- Unique game mechanics.

- Many original cases to solve.

- New cases can be added at anytime.

- A tribute to the old Hollywood gangster movies.