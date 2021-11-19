November 19, 2021 - 1:25pm
1 Freeware available for DunDun VR, see below
Traverse colorful landscapes in DunDun VR, from the red hot Goab Desert, through gloomy tunnels, a mystical lab...and beyond. Interact with odd objects, classified keys, eerie eyeballs, and big bold buttons. Immerse yourself in this short but sweet experience, enjoy a serene and atmospheric soundtrack, and don’t forget to collect the eggs!
FEATURES
• A short & surreal experience in VR
• Part on-rails and part free roam (teleport or free movement)
• An original soundtrack
• Interact with odd objects, big bold buttons, and classified keys
• Collect eggs
• Playtime: 20-30 minutes
