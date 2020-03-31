Skyrim needs heroes!

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim and defend Tamriel against a new supernatural threat. Play the free Greymoor Prologue now and experience the year-long adventure that began in Harrowstorm and continues with the upcoming Greymoor Chapter and beyond. Join Lyris Titanborn in investigating the foul machinations of the Icereach Coven and uncover a deathly plot that threatens to consume the home of the Nords.

The Greymoor Prologue begins at 10 AM EDT on March 30th and is free for all Elder Scrolls Online players. Begin your adventure by acquiring the free Quest Starter, titled “Prologue Quest: The Coven Conspiracy,” from the in-game Crown Store. Good luck!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is coming for PC/Mac on May 18 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2. Pre-purchase Greymoor now digitally to receive unique bonus rewards and gain immediate access to the Holdbreaker Warhorse in-game mount (digital only).

