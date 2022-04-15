"Fight or Flight“ is an exciting escape room style mini point and click adventure,in which scary surprises are waiting for you.

Find a way out of the creepy hotel in the middle of the woods before your attacker gets you or face them in a fight for your life.

The game play primarily involves point and click mechanics to discover and use objects to find a way out of the hotel room.

Should you fail to find an escape in time you'll have to fight the creature hunting you via quick time events. If you got something to defend yourself with, that is.