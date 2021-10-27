'It's a single goblin hiding in a dungeon... How much trouble can it be?'

Use every tool at your disposal to survive each day. Defeat the trespassing heroes, expand and explore your dungeon as you grow your arsenal!

Craft a variety of traps and tools to level the playing field as your foes get stronger!

How to Play:

• WASD to move

• Mouse direction to aim weapon

• LMB to attack with weapon, RMB to dodge (changes based on equipped weapon)