You are the shift supervisor at the factory. You have 5 employees in your subordination and your task is to fulfill the plan. Does that sound simple? Here are just a tired turner will tell you that this is not so! In total, there are 6 tasks. Combine them to create shift plans. Maximum 3. And the more you create them - the more fun. You will definitely have no time to rest! Also, machine have their own strength and you need to monitor them and repair them on time. Therefore, always keep the repairman in sight.