Gaunt Valkyr

April 15, 2022 - 10:46pm
1 Freeware available for Gaunt Valkyr, see below

KILL! LOOT! DIE!
Gaunt Valkyr is...

A high-octane roguelite all about guns and guts!

Features:
• 30+ weapons
• 5 unique weapon mods
• 15+ enemies
• 20+ locations

Modify your weapons to slaughter enemies even harder!

• Turn shotguns into long range snipers
• Make miniguns spin faster! Wooo wooo!
• Turn rocket launchers into rocket launchers that launch more rockets
And so on...

We dare you to share this game with a friend. We don't think you have the guts.

Freeware

Gaunt Valkyr Free Full Game

