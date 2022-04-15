April 15, 2022 - 10:46pm
1 Freeware available for Gaunt Valkyr, see below
KILL! LOOT! DIE!
Gaunt Valkyr is...
A high-octane roguelite all about guns and guts!
Features:
• 30+ weapons
• 5 unique weapon mods
• 15+ enemies
• 20+ locations
Modify your weapons to slaughter enemies even harder!
• Turn shotguns into long range snipers
• Make miniguns spin faster! Wooo wooo!
• Turn rocket launchers into rocket launchers that launch more rockets
And so on...
We dare you to share this game with a friend. We don't think you have the guts.
Add new comment