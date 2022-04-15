KILL! LOOT! DIE!

Gaunt Valkyr is...

A high-octane roguelite all about guns and guts!

Features:

• 30+ weapons

• 5 unique weapon mods

• 15+ enemies

• 20+ locations

Modify your weapons to slaughter enemies even harder!

• Turn shotguns into long range snipers

• Make miniguns spin faster! Wooo wooo!

• Turn rocket launchers into rocket launchers that launch more rockets

And so on...

We dare you to share this game with a friend. We don't think you have the guts.