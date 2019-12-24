Pong meets Block Breaker meets the world's game. Welcome to GOAL! Press the DOWN ARROW to kickoff/reset the screen after a goal. Use the DOWN and UP ARROWS to control your character. If the ball gets stuck in a loop or slows to a halt, hold the UP and DOWN ARROW keys at the same time for 3ish seconds to reset the ball. Hit the DOWN ARROW to kick off again. Press SPACE if you simply want to start the game over. First to 11 wins. Enjoy!