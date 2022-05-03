May 3, 2022 - 1:02pm
1 Freeware available for Goomba Racing, see below
Nyoom! It's time to race and drift with the SmoloMyth girls!
Goomba racing is a mario-kart like game where you zoom around in KFP on Roombas!
Features
- Pick your favorite HoloMyth member and race against 4 AI in a local KFP and its neighbourhood!
- Drift and get a speed boost if you do it well!
- Use many items based on the Hololive universe! Botan bomb, annoying Takodachi, Haachama cooking, and many more!
- Get a peek inside Tenchou's office! Whoa!
Controls (keyboard)
- WASD / ZQSD: accelerate, decelerate and steer
- Space: drift
- F: use item
Controls (controller)
- A, B : accelerate, decelerate
- Left stick: steer
- Right trigger: drift
- Left trigger: use item
Add new comment