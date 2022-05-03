Goomba Racing Free Full Game

Nyoom! It's time to race and drift with the SmoloMyth girls!

Goomba racing is a mario-kart like game where you zoom around in KFP on Roombas!

Features

- Pick your favorite HoloMyth member and race against 4 AI in a local KFP and its neighbourhood!

- Drift and get a speed boost if you do it well!

- Use many items based on the Hololive universe! Botan bomb, annoying Takodachi, Haachama cooking, and many more!

- Get a peek inside Tenchou's office! Whoa!

Controls (keyboard)

- WASD / ZQSD: accelerate, decelerate and steer

- Space: drift

- F: use item

Controls (controller)

- A, B : accelerate, decelerate

- Left stick: steer

- Right trigger: drift

- Left trigger: use item