Check out the new cinematic trailer for Grime, an upcoming action-adventure RPG from Clover Bite. Grime encourages you to absorb enemies and use their own abilities against them as you explore your strange surroundings. Use living weapons that can mutate mid-fight, and upgrade your skills to suit your playstyle. Prepare to take on creatures much larger than yourself in Grime’s challenging boss fights.

Grime will be released on August 2, 2021 on PC and Stadia. You can play the demo now.