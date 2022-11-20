Grove Street 404 is a semi-serious horror inspired by the "I'm on Observation Duty" game series, set in the locations known from "GTA San Andreas".

Your task is to monitor live footage and detect unusual events in the monitored areas.

Events range from moving props to intruders from another world. When you notice something unusual, all you have to do is submit a report describing the type and location of the incident.

Simple, right? You'll need sharp eye and a good memory to make it through the night. Are you ready for this task?