Gunslinger Valley is a classical style fast paced arcade multiplayer shooter with western theme and modern weapons. It has multiple maps and lots of weapons to choose from.

-PLAY WITH YOUR FRIENDS!

-PLAY WITH STRANGERS!

-FREE TO PLAY!

-GET MORE CHARACTERS FROM IN-GAME SHOP!

-UNLOCK LEVELS FOR MORE WEAPONS!

-IN-GAME CURRENCY!

-MULTI-PLATFORM SUPPORT (game is coming to Android and iOS later)

-MULTIPLE MAPS!

-MULTIPLE GAMEMODES!