January 22, 2022 - 3:22pm
1 Freeware available for Gunslinger Valley, see below
Gunslinger Valley is a classical style fast paced arcade multiplayer shooter with western theme and modern weapons. It has multiple maps and lots of weapons to choose from.
-PLAY WITH YOUR FRIENDS!
-PLAY WITH STRANGERS!
-FREE TO PLAY!
-GET MORE CHARACTERS FROM IN-GAME SHOP!
-UNLOCK LEVELS FOR MORE WEAPONS!
-IN-GAME CURRENCY!
-MULTI-PLATFORM SUPPORT (game is coming to Android and iOS later)
-MULTIPLE MAPS!
-MULTIPLE GAMEMODES!
