HD: HARD DAY

One day, returning home after work, an unknown maniac locked us in a dark basement to experiment on us. After we wake up, we have to look for a way out. Traps and dangers await us on the way to the exit. A desperate situation. May God help you

Requirements:

Minimum:

Ram: 4GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo

Recommended:

Ram: 4GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad