February 5, 2022 - 7:35am
1 Freeware available for HD: HARD DAY, see below
One day, returning home after work, an unknown maniac locked us in a dark basement to experiment on us. After we wake up, we have to look for a way out. Traps and dangers await us on the way to the exit. A desperate situation. May God help you
Requirements:
Minimum:
Ram: 4GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo
Recommended:
Ram: 4GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650
Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad
