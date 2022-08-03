Hero's Journey

August 3, 2022 - 3:09pm
A platformer designed by an enthusiastic programmer, featuring an equally un-enthusiastic main character. After the two strike a deal, 4 worlds with 28 total stages stand between the Hero and his reward. Try not to die too much though... Hero can get a bit pissy.

Features 4 world's of varying styles and enemies, tools that can be purchased and used as power ups and 12 bonus stages + 3 additional characters unlockable after story mode is finished.

Trainers

Hero's Journey v1.6 (+20 Trainer) [FutureX]

