Hero's Journey

A platformer designed by an enthusiastic programmer, featuring an equally un-enthusiastic main character. After the two strike a deal, 4 worlds with 28 total stages stand between the Hero and his reward. Try not to die too much though... Hero can get a bit pissy.

Features 4 world's of varying styles and enemies, tools that can be purchased and used as power ups and 12 bonus stages + 3 additional characters unlockable after story mode is finished.