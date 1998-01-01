1 Freeware available for Hive Jump Survivors, see below
Tear through alien hordes and become unstoppable in this action roguelite set in the Hive Jump universe.
Build your Jumper - Earn weapons, upgrades, and abilities to create the ultimate soldier.
Permanent upgrades - Unlock permanent abilities to give your Jumper an edge from the start of every run.
Jetpack - Utilize your jetpack to dodge enemies and traverse the environment in search of Hives.
Auto and manual aiming - Auto-fire at enemies to focus on movement, or take aim yourself at any time
