Hive Jump Survivors

Tear through alien hordes and become unstoppable in this action roguelite set in the Hive Jump universe.

Build your Jumper - Earn weapons, upgrades, and abilities to create the ultimate soldier.

Permanent upgrades - Unlock permanent abilities to give your Jumper an edge from the start of every run.

Jetpack - Utilize your jetpack to dodge enemies and traverse the environment in search of Hives.

Auto and manual aiming - Auto-fire at enemies to focus on movement, or take aim yourself at any time